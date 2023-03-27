Highway 61, Pigeon River Bridge Lane Closure In Cook County

COOK COUNTY, Minn. — The Pigeon River Bridge will be having work done in preparation for this summer’s bridge re-deck project.

Contractors will be working on bridge preparations on March 30 and 31. Anyone traveling that way can expect delays as the bridge will be restricted to a controlled single lane.

Construction on the Pigeon Bridge will continue to take place this summer. You can expect improved lighting, smoother road surfaces, and an extended bridge life.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s website.