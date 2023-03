More Stores Can Reopen Wednesday Inside Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. — More stores will be allowed to re-open soon inside the Miller Hill Mall.

Apricot Lane, American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, Custom World, Hot Topic, Spencer’s, Tradehome Shoes, and Victoria’s Secret can reopen this week.

They’re cleared to return as early as Wednesday.

At this point most stores have reopened, plus the food court.

Tuesday will mark two weeks since heavy snow caused a partial roof collapse at the mall.