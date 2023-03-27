UMD Football Holds 1st Practice of the Spring

UMD's spring game is scheduled for April 21st at Malosky Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn.- The season may not start for another four months, but on Monday the UMD football team hit the field to begin the spring portion of their off-season.

Practice number one of the 15 scheduled happened on Monday.

UMD is coming off an 8-3 season and are tasked with replacing some key players that have graduated.

Offensive lineman Brent Laing, running back Wade Sullivan, and wide receiver Armani Carmickle are some of those that have moved on.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says these practices are a good way to get some of the younger and even older guys back up to speed.

“I think early in spring practice you’re trying to work fundamentals. Some of the older guys you try to knock some of the rust off. Some of the younger guys you try to catch them up to speed. What our expectations are, how we practice, the speed we practice and what our expectations at practice are. As a team you start building some chemistry between the offense and the defense and our specials teams to start putting that together for next fall,” said Wiese.

It isn’t just the coaches either helping guide the team, senior offensive lineman Justin Hull says it’s also the veterans responsiblities to chip in.

“As a senior it’s kind of my job to help show the young guys the ropes. Get them all on the same page and make sure that we’re all working together towards the same goal. For the younger guys it’s a great time for them to get the experience that they need. You know they don’t get reps in the fall, so get those reps and get them on the same page as the older guys. We’re strong top to bottom,” added Hull.

