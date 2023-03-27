UPDATE: Duluth Missing Man Found Safely

UPDATE (March 27, 9:35 a.m.) — Duluth Police say that missing 23-year-old Joe Benjamin has been found safely on Monday.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

23-year-old Joe Benjamin was last seen Sunday night in the East Hillside/Chester Creek area wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue undershirt, black jeans, white shoes, and a black hat with a “B” on it.

Benjamin is described as 5’11”, 180 pounds, short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has some face and elbow tattoos. A picture of him is above.

Police say his phone was located near 15th East and 5th Street, and they are asking those in that area to check their surveillance cameras.

If anyone has information on where Benjamin may be, call 911.