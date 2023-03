WASHBURN, Wis. — Trails are closing for the season in Bayfield County starting Friday night.

According to the Bayfield County Forestry & Parks Department, Bayfield County snowmobile and ATV/UTV trails will close for season on March 31 at 11:59 p.m.

For ATV/UTV trails as conditions allow, they will re-open sometime in early May.

For the updated trail conditions, click here.