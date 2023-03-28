Duluth Marshall Baseball Leans on Team Culture to Bring Success

The Hilltoppers hope to get their season rolling April 6 from Wade Stadium, opening their season against Esko.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall baseball team has made their way to the State Tournament in four of the last five seasons. While the Hilltoppers are stacked with some of the best young talent around, that level of success doesn’t just come from playing ability. Head coach Nick Garramone sats the culture they’ve built at Duluth Marshall is the secret to their success.

“How that transfers on to the field for us, is really come watch us play and watch how these guys play with a ton of energy they play for each other. That’s the translation. That’s how we know that what we’re preaching and the culture and the environment we have translates onto the field and everybody can’t wait to get baseball going because they can’t wait to be with each other. And to me it’s incredibly rewarding to be a part of that and it’s very humbling because these kids and these families are amazing,” says Garramone.

The Hilltoppers returned all but two starters this season and like most other teams stuck indoors, the Hilltoppers are eager to get out on the diamond and compete.

“It was awesome to have a super young team last year. Just standing around talking to other teams hearing they have like twelve seniors or something and we’re saying we only have four, two that play so people definitely know that we’re coming to be just as good as last year,” says junior Carter Boos.

“Once we get into playing games and having games everyday that’s the best thing for a high school sport. So, once we’re outside playing games everyday just enjoying it, that’s all I’m looking forward to right now,” says sophomore Max Berrisford.

