For 2nd Straight Year, Minnesota Sweeps Wisconsin at DAYBA Border Battle All-Star Basketball Games

Pine City's Sophie Lahti and Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann would earn MVP honors in the games.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the 2nd straight year, Minnesota reigned supreme over Wisconsin at the DAYBA Border Battle All-Star Games.

In the first game, the Minnesota girls would defeat Wisconsin by a final of 95 to 78.

Pine City’s Sophie Lahti would earn MVP honors in the contest.

Following that game, the Minnesota boys would handle Wisconsin 115 to 86.

Duluth East forward Jobe Juenemann is the game’s MVP.