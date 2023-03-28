Former Greyhound Ryder Donovan to Return to Hockey with St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn.- A former Greyhound is once again on the move.

After taking last season off, forward Ryder Donovan is ready to get back to playing hockey. And he will do it in his home state as the one time Wisconsin Badger is now going to be a St. Thomas Tommie.

Donovan spent three seasons with Wisconsin totaling 12 points in 88 games. He would then transfer to Vermont, but would never play for the team.

Donovan has two years of eligibility remaining.