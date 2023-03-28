Head-On Collision in Carlton County

SILVERBROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says a head-on collision happened last Friday in the Silverbrook Township.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4.

A 21-year-old woman failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a car driven by an 18-year-old with an 11-year-old passenger.

All three people were taken to hospitals, and their conditions are unknown.

MN State Patrol and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the crash.