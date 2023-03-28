Juenemann & Zubich Selected to MBCA All-Star Series Rosters

The games are put on to represent the forty best senior basketball players in the state.

COON RAPIDS, Minn.- A pair of area senior basketball standouts will get a chance to play one last game at the high school level.

Duluth East guard Jobe Juenemann and Mountain Iron-Buhl guard Asher Zubich are set to play in the MBCA All-Star basketball series on Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Juenemann will play for Team Green while Zubich is on Team Gold.

