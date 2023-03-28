Minnesota DNR Announces Eagle Egg Hatched

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has good news for those who keep up with their EagleCam.

The eagle egg was confirmed to have hatched Sunday night at 9 p.m.

There were originally 2 eggs laid on February 15 and 18, but one of the eggs broke just a few days after it was laid.

Now the single chick will be well-cared for and won’t have to fight for food. It has already had several meals.

Check out the EagleCam for a glimpse of the baby, you may even see it’s head bobble as it is too heavy for it right now.