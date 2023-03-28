UMD Junior Forward Luke Mylymok Transfers to Niagara

Mylymok saw plenty of playing time this past season, appearing in 31 games. In those contests, he would tally three goals and five assists, which was a career-best eight points.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another Bulldog hockey veteran will be leaving the program.

Junior forward Luke Mylymok entered the transfer portal on Tuesday and would then transfer to Niagara.

He’s the second Bulldog this off-season to enter the transfer portal. Just last week, Isaac Howard would enter and then eventually join Michigan State.

Mylymok spent three seasons in Duluth.