Vista Fleet Ready To Set Sail For 2023 Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Vista Fleet, a local sightseeing and dinner cruise company in Duluth, is getting ready to set sail for their 2023 season.

Crews have been working all winter long to plan their cruises for spring and summer with the season starting May 5.

Vista offers regular sightseeing and dining cruises along with ones for special occasions, such as brunches on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, along with Fourth of July fireworks cruises.

Management says seeing Duluth from Lake Superior is special, whether you’re a local or a tourist.

“It’s just a really special way to see Duluth from a different perspective. So locals who see Duluth every day and are here it’s really a different way to see and experience the town. And then you also get to learn about a lot of the history that makes Duluth and our port so great,” said Katy Rochel, Brand and Marketing Manager for Vista Fleet.

This is Vista Fleet’s 64th season and after taking time off in the winter, the cruise vessels are ready to go.

“A lot of mechanics go into getting it ready, getting all of the food and beverage systems back on board, all of that. So, it’s a process but kind of a well oiled machined at this point after 64-years of doing it, we’re still going strong,” said Rochel.

Vista Fleet also offers river tours for young students to learn about Duluth’s ecology. Tickets for the season are on sale now on their website here.