Grand Rapids Native Micah Miller Signs with Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL

The former Thunderhawk just finished up his 5th season at St. Cloud State.

TUCSON, Arizona.- Grand Rapids native Micah Miller is the latest local hockey standout to put pen to paper.

Miller is now a member of the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. The Roadrunners are the affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.

His best season came in the 2021-2022 season where he would post 19 points for the Huskies.