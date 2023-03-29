Lake County Chamber Of Commerce Hosting Career Expo In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — More than 60 businesses are converging under one roof next week for a Community Career Expo in Two Harbors.

The Lake County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the first-ever career expo at Two Harbors High School April 3.

The goal is to help businesses in the region that are facing employment shortages especially those that handle summer tourism. More than 650 students will be attending the expo from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The public is invited to attend from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the expo will also hold career-building activities like resume assistance, mock interviews, and free digital headshots onsite.