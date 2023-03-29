MN Film Festival to Feature Actress/Comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Film Festival to feature popular actress and comedian, Mary Lynn Rajskub, at Zeitgeist in Duluth.

Rajskub, who you may know from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “24,” joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about her role in a local film along with her comedy show at the festival.

The actress stars in Duluth Screenwriter Mathew Dressel’s film, “Daniel’s Gotta Die,” which opens the festival on Wednesday, March 29. She will be available for Q & A following the film.

Rajskub will close out Day 1 of the festival with a stand-up comedy show in the Teatro at 10:30 pm.

The MN Film Festival runs from Wednesday, March 29 through Sunday, April 2. Click here for tickets and information.