Public Event On Lessons Learned From 2011 Pagami Creek Fire

ELY, Minn. — The historic 2011 Pagami Creek Fire will be the center of a public event April 13 and 14 in Ely.

Experts and researchers will discuss lessons learned from the fire that burned over 92,000 acres in the BWCA just east of Ely. A lightning strike ignited the fire and it burned for days spreading fast causing mass evacuations and damage to property.

The two-day event will happen at Minnesota North College in Ely. It is open to the community and there will be presentations the first day followed by visits at forested sites.

Registration is required, and the link is here to sign up.