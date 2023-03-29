Sandelin Reflects on 2022-2023 Season in Final Press Conference of the Year

UMD has already received a boost as they will return forwards Luke Loheit and Quinn Olson as well as goalie Matthew Thiessen.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team wrapped up their season just over two weeks ago.

It was a down year of sorts as the Bulldogs would finish with an overall record of 16-20-1.

Now, they turn the page to the off-season. UMD has already received a boost as they will return forwards Luke Loheit and Quinn Olson as well as goalie Matthew Thiessen.

Head Coach Scott Sandelin says having those guys back for their 5th year definitely helps but he says they need to work harder this off-season to not repeat last season’s result.

“This is not acceptable for us. You have your player meetings with your guys. Everyone of them uses the S word (sorry) because they don’t like watching. So hopefully they remember that too because it’s not fun, it’s not what we’re accustomed too. Sometimes it’s okay to go through that. It’s how you respond and hopefully we’ll come back a better hockey team next year,” said Sandelin.

It’s been a memorable week for Sandelin and his family as his son Ryan signed a pro contract with the Colorado Eagles.

“Good opportunity, that’s what you ask for. I think he’s ready for that. He might be a better player in the pros, I don’t know. He has a great opportunity, it’s a great organization. He has a former teammate in Wyatt there. Yeah, it’s exciting really happy for him. He’s worked hard, now he needs to keep doing that to earn his keep,” added Sandelin.

Ryan is currently set to make his debut for the Eagles on a 10-day road trip in California.