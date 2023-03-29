St. Louis County Gets $890k In Federal Government Awards To Reduce Wildfire Risk
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County has landed nearly $900,000 in Federal Government awards to help reduce wildfire risks.
The county’s proposal is one of the 100 projects selected nationwide to receive a portion of the $197 million through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program.
This new funding will broaden the county’s Firewise Program. This will be to assist a wider net of private property owners adjacent to federal lands to reduce their wildfire risk.