Superior City Clerk Enters Separation Agreement After Reprimand

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Superior’s city clerk of less than two years has avoided possible termination by entering into a separation agreement.

As part of the agreement, Camila Ramos will be paid through June 24 for a total of around $20,000, according to city officials.

This comes after Ramos called for a public Human Resources meeting and the removal of a letter of reprimand against her by Mayor Jim Paine.

The letter accused Ramos of conducting herself unprofessionally and inappropriately involving the treatment of her staff, among other allegations.

Ramos challenged those accusations.

The HR committee voted down the request to remove the letter.

Mayor Paine placed Ramos on administrative leave the following week.

The separation agreement happened last Friday.

Paine said a search for a new clerk will happen after the April 4th election.

Ramos had been with the City Clerk’s Office since 2016.