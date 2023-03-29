UMD Women’s Basketball Arrives in Dallas Ahead of National Title Game

The Bulldogs will hold a practice in Dallas Thursday. Then on Friday, they'll get to take in the Division I Final Four as fans.

DALLAS, Texas.- Wednesday was the day that the UMD women’s basketball team departed for Dallas ahead of their National Championship Game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs would leave campus around 8:30 AM Wednesday morning and then would touchdown in the Lone Star State later in the afternoon.

Earlier this week, we caught up with a few players and asked them if they ever imagined themselves playing in a game of this magnitude.

“Yeah I never though that. Coming from a small town it’s crazy to even be going to Dallas. Like I’ve never been to Texas so it’s just going to be such an amazing experience all around,” said graduate guard Maesyn Thiesen.

“No not really but now that I look back at it with my state tournament cancellation and stuff it’s kind of like, I don’t know a reward. So being there though, yeah it’s exciting,” added junior guard Taya Hakamaki.

