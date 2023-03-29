USPS Hosting Job Fair At Post Offices In Northwest Wisconsin

NORTHWEST WISCONSIN — The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair next week at 9 of its post offices in Northwest Wisconsin.

The event is happening April 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and no appointment is accessary.

Ashland, Bayfield, Birchwood, Hayward, Minong, Shell Lake, Solon Springs, Spooner, and winter post offices are all ready to hire. Anybody is welcome.

USPS is looking for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers full and part time positions are available.

Starting pay ranges from around $17 an hour to $20. Click here to check out the positions.