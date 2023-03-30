CSS Softball Gears Up for MIAC Play

The Saints are scheduled to have their conference opener at home, Sunday against Saint Benedict. First pitch is set for 1 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica softball team is nearing the halfway point of their season, meaning it’s time for conference play.

After finishing just shy of the MIAC tournament last year, the Saints are eager to let their name be known in just their second year in the conference. Leading up to this point in the season, CSS sits at 10-6 and are showing a lot of power from the plat, with 12 homeruns through 16 games. Head coach Rilee Dawson says heading into MIAC play, the team has to be at their best from here on out.

“Top to bottom the MIAC is way more competitive for us. So, it’s every single day that we have to be at the top of our game. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day so knowing that when we go into a game, we have to be at our best. It’s that intense focus that we have to bring as well. You know and I think last year just going through those games we learned so much. We know how to prepare better, we know what we need to bring and I think we’re going to see a little bit different team out of us this year because of that,” says Dawson.

After not reaching the post season last year, the team was left hungry for more.

“I think it’s going to be really fun, I think we have a great group of girls, that are really competitive and hungry to win, so I definitely think the work we’re doing in here right now is really benefitting us on the field, we’ve seen that in our 16 games so far , so keep doing it keep working on the little things here and that will totally go over onto the field and help us win those close games,” says junior infielder Grace Hadlich.

“Just coming in hungry, coming in wanting to do some damage, want to do some good stuff,” says sophomore catcher Samantha Paniagua.

