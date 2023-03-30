Deer River Woman Sentenced To 36 Years In Prison For Murder And Arson

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — A woman from Deer River has been convicted and sentenced to 36 years in prison for Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson. This is according to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office.

Crystal Marie Wilson, 42-years-old, stabbed a man to death and later set his camper on fire last July in Ball Club, Minnesota.

According to the complaint, Wilson told investigators she had been doing meth and drank alcohol that day. She then went to a man’s camper where she later thought he was going to attack her, and ended up stabbing him with scissors, as well as punched and kicked him.

Wilson then passed out and later woke up to see the man was dead. She then set the camper on fire and left.

The Attorney’s Office says Crystal Marie Wilson will serve two-thirds of her sentence in the custody of the Minnesota Commissioner of Corrections, with the remainder being on supervised release.