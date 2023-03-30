Essentia Drops Masking Requirement At Facilities, Except For Certain Situations

Essentia Health is dropping its mask requirement for patients and staff in most situations.

The new policy takes effect on April 3rd.

Patients, staff, and visitors no longer have to wear masks in Essentia’s clinics, hospitals, and home health care settings.

Masks will still be required for Essentia’s assisted living and long-term care facilities.

Essentia says as the COVID virus has mutated to become a less severe strain, less people are dying and being hospitalized for it.

They add that the vaccines and the medications to treat COVID are helping too.

You can request the health care professional you have an appointment with to mask up during your visit.

Patients who have COVID or think they may have it should still wear a mask in Essentia’s facilities.