Essentia Health Changes Masking Policies To Voluntary

DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health announced they are changing their masking policies starting next week.

Starting Monday, April 3, Essentia is moving to a voluntary masking policy for most of their staff, patients, and visitors, according to a press release.

Essentia Health officials say they are seeing fewer deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and the availability of vaccines and effective treatments have also improved.

Masks are still encouraged for anyone who has symptoms and masks will remain at their facility entrances.

Essentia’s nursing home or assisted living facilities will follow masking protocols separately. Hospice staff will follow policies of the facilities they enter.