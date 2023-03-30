Superior Jaycees To Host Gitchee Gumee Brewfest Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you like craft beer and fun, the Gitchee Gumee Brewfest is the place to be this Saturday at Wessman Arena in Superior.

More than two dozen brewers will be set up to pour all types of samples for hundreds of people from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and available at Keyport Liquor and 7 West Taphouse in Superior and downtown Duluth.

Proceeds from the event support the Superior Jaycees, which is a civic organization with a purpose of training the leaders of tomorrow.