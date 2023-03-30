UMD To Host Free Astronomy Day At The Planetarium

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love anything having to do with the night sky, UMD is hosting the event for you.

UMD is hosting a free Astronomy Day event for the community this Saturday, April 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The public is invited to check out shows going on at the Planetarium every half hour, as well as telescopes for stargazing, hands-on activities, and raffle prizes.

A press release from UMD says all proceeds will benefit the Planetarium and to check out their website here, for the list of events.