UMD Women’s Basketball’s Dreams become Reality with National Championship Appearance

The Bulldogs will take the floor for the final time this season, at the NCAA DII National Championship. Tip off is set for 2:30 PM against Ashland of Ohio.

DALLAS, Texas- In less than 48 hours, the UMD women’s basketball team will play in what will be the biggest game of their careers. Likely a dream these women have played over and over since they were young girls. Now, that dream is reality.

“I think this streak is a result of how well we’re playing right now. I think we’re playing our best basketball which is exactly the point in time in the season where we want to be playing our best basketball. So, it’s really exciting and so hopefully make it a 15 game winning streak but whatever the result is we’re never put down to one game of the season. So, I think we’re just really excited about all that we’ve accomplished and excited just to have one more game, especially in this environment,” says fifth year senior Brooke Olson.

Throughout this journey, eight year head coach Mandy Pearson reflects on her team’s will to win, dedication to the game and resilience that’s given the Bulldogs an opportunity to compete for a National Championship.

“They’re relentless. The energy is great and I do think there has to be some sort of correlation when people are having fun and they have high work ethic. There has to be something with success in that, but all of them are competitive, you know they compete. I don’t think you get to this level in any sport if you’re not super competitive,” say Pearson.

