26th Taste at Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitger’s held their 26th annual Taste at Fitger’s event Friday.

After taking three years off due to COVID, the event was back with a bang with over 30 venders in attendance serving up cocktails, beers, wine, food, and more.

The event is put on as a fundraiser for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank.

“It’s an opportunity for people to taste the finest from several different restaurants in one place. We have an amazing team, certainly does not take one, it takes a village to put this on and Second Harvest Norther Lakes Food Bank was our choice back in the day and we’ve never looked back,” Fitger’s Mall Manager, Tami Tanski Sherman says.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank distributes over 7 million pounds of food to those in the Northland in need every year.