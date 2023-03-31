55th Annual Arrowhead Home And Builders Show At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. — As the weather begins to warm up it’s getting closer to that time where we start thinking about home renovations and lawn care.

That means the 55th Annual Arrowhead Home and Builders Show has arrived at the DECC.

It’s the largest showing in the Arrowhead region of remodeling, gardening, and everyday gadgets to spice up your home. With hundreds of vendors, you are bound to find exactly what you are looking for.

Here’s what countertop representative David Hyopponen says he is hoping to accomplish at the event.

“My personal goal is always to have somebody walk away something they don’t own. Maybe it’s like a color maybe it’s like oh this product can be used for a wall climbing it can be used for kitchen. As long as they come here and I can give them some information they didn’t know, then I feel like I’m doing my job,” said Hyopponen.

The Home Show runs through Sunday. Not only do they have home products, but there’s also all types of food and even dog treats.

Here’s what the owner of ‘Pets Wants’ has to say about the weekend.

“There’s a lot of great vendors here, we walked around the whole venue, and we actually know several of the vendors that we have seen at other events and some of them have become friends. So, there’s a lot of good vendors, a lot of variety,” said the owner of Pets Wants.

Whatever you need to improve your house, the Home Show will have it, along with many other goodies.