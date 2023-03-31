Arrowhead Home And Builders Show Brings In Many Visitors

DULUTH, Minn. — The annual Arrowhead Home and Builders Show at the DECC brings in many vendors, but it also brings in many visitors.

Friday was a great day to check it out with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies bringing people indoors. There are many different booths to check out from remodeling, home, and garden products to fun features like tips on grilling to check out.

One visitor who comes down every year says he came to see what home improvement bargains he can find. He also likes that everything is under one roof.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea to have everything under one roof. You get a lot of ideas and there’s some great bargains to be had down here,” said Mark Summers, Arrowhead Home and Builders Show visitor.

The Arrowhead Home and Builders Show runs through Sunday at 4 p.m.