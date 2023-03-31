Essentia Health Barricades Being Removed Around Vision Northland Project

DULUTH, Minn. — Barricades are starting to open up around Essentia Health’s Vision Northland Project.

The first signs of this are noticeable to drivers on East Superior Street near Fitger’s. Fourth Avenue East, from Second Street down to Superior Street will reopen Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from Essentia, all lanes on Second Street from Fourth Avenue East to Fifth Avenue East will reopen and the fencing and barrier will be removed.

Superior Street from Fourth Avenue East to Fifth Avenue East will reopen with all lanes open as well.

First Street from the east side of Fourth Avenue East to Sixth Avenue East is going to remain closed until closer to when the project is completed.

Vision Northland is expected to be completed by October.

Click this link to view current routes and parking.