Gronk’s Friday Fish Fry

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s the sixth Friday of lent and local restaurants serving fish frys are staying busy.

At Gronk’s in Superior, the fish fry special includes three pieces of fish, with cod or catfish options, homemade tartar sauce, choice of potato, and a side of coleslaw.

Staff there say it’s been a busy season so far with both snowmobilers and fish fanatics coming through.

“We have people calling Monday through Friday asking about our fish fry or our fish sandwiches. We have really good fish here and Friday’s we’re always really busy. As many years as we’ve been open, it’s really great to still have the business that we do. And then it does seem every year is just getting better and better,” Gronk’s Grill & Bar Manager, Haylie Strum says.

The Fish Fry Special is available from 11 in the morning till 9.