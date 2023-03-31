New Artist Chosen For Spit Rock Lighthouse’s ‘Photography & Art at the Rock’

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Split Rock Lighthouse has a new featured artist on display for the month of April.

It happens to be FOX 21 Photojournalist Adam Jagunich of MNdroneflyer.

Adam has a passion for drone photography and has taken some great shots of the Northland, especially along the shores of Lake Superior.

Adam’s work is on display at Split Rock’s visitor center starting April 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The showcase is part of “Photography & Art at the Rock.”