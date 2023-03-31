Parents Feel Pressure Too as UMD Nears Title Game

Joanne and Tim will be at the game to cheer on their daughters Saturday at 2:30 PM.

DALLAS, Texas.- Playing for a national championship can make any player nervous.

But what about their biggest supporters?

Neil Vierzba caught up with a few parents to hear what their emotions will be like once they see their Bulldog hit the American Airlines arena floor on Saturday.

“It’s as much a dream come true for us as it is for her. The hours, the time, the travel. Every bit of it, I was happy to be doing. But to see her step on that court tomorrow night, it will be a dream for us too,” said Joanne Rachel, mother of Taytum Rhoades.

“A lot of these girls, the 2020 girls missed their state opportunity because that was during their state playoffs. For Taya specifically, she had that run. Where they won against the first tournament team and felt like they were destined to win the state tournament. And then the next day it was taken away. So, this is kind of bittersweet for family and friends and the capability of playing on here at a national championship,” added Tim Hakamaki, father of Taya Hakamaki.

