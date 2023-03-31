Spirit Mountain’s Season Extended To April 8

DULUTH, Minn. — Typically Spirit Mountain closes their operations at the end of March. This year is a little different.

Spirit Mountain has extended their season until April 8. This is because the amount of snow we’ve had and temperatures staying lower than usual.

There are also other factors they have to keep in mind with crews having to maintain the slopes every night, as well as events they plan for later in the spring other than skiing and snowboarding.

Hill officials say they’ve had a great year and are excited to keep it going.

“Spring typically hits by now, and we’re dealing with the melting snow and snow base. This year is not the same. So, we’ve been having such a blast with the amount of snow, the fun we’re that having out here. That yeah we’re able to keep our operations open for another week,” said Jon Regenold, Director of Resort Services.

Season passes for next year are on sale right now until April 2.