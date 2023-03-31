UMD Men’s Basketball Recaps Historic Season

Fox 21's Cam Derr caught up with fifth year senior Drew Blair and junior Joshua Brown for a shoot-around recap of the season.

DULUTH, Minn.- A great year to be a Bulldogs basketball fan. The women’s team is gearing up to play in the NCAA DII National Championship on Saturday. While, the the men’s team, had a historical season of their own.

The Bulldogs became the first in program history to not only win an NCAA Tournament game, but also advance to the Elite Eight.

