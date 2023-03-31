UWS Hosts Spring Career and Internship Fair

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Superior held a collaborative career and internship fair Thursday with almost 90 employers ready to meet with students.

The Head of the Lakes Job and Internship Fair is the area’s top regional job fair. Students from UMD, St. Scholastica, and UWS all came to meet with employers.

There was a range of opportunities for students such as medical, accounting, and logistics positions. UWS officials say they hope to help students explore their interests early on, then build their skills, and eventually connect them with employers.

And even if students are not currently looking for jobs, they were welcome to stop by and network.

“Even if a student isn’t looking for an active opportunity, we really value the art of practice here. So we want students to actively practice talking with our employers and making connections because networking truly does, you plant a seed first, and then that can grow later on in time,” said Liza Shelquist, Career Development Manager.

UWS is hosting another job fair in the fall.