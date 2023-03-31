WI Congressman Tom Tiffany Hosts Listening Session In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany stopped in Superior Friday as part of a series of listening sessions taking place in Douglas County.

Tiffany’s listening session was hosted with newly elected State Rep. Angie Sapik. Those who attended expressed concerns about the economy, the railroad, schools, and freedom of speech.

Tiffany says he tries to conduct listening sessions quarterly, doing four or five around the district.

“One thing that came up was the two-tier system of justice that people see happening in America where people are being treated differently depending who they are. It’s a real big concern amongst Americans at this point. I thought it was really good that wolves came up, big issue here in Northwestern Wisconsin,” Congressman WI-07, Tom Tiffany said.

“Listening sessions in Superior are really important especially in Superior, being my district, because Superior is the largest population in District 73. For the assembly, we’re going through budget, we’re going through a lot of different things with school funding and it’s really important to make sure we are hearing from superintendents, parents, or just people in the community about what their real concerns are,” WI State Representative, Angie Sapik said.

Tiffany also stopped at UWS to hear from students there.