11-Year-Old Sales Whiz Makes the Register Ring

DULUTH, MINN. –Whenever you attend a show such as the Arrowhead Home and Builder show, you will undoubtedly run into some sharp salespeople. That is the case this year as well at the home show, but the talk of the show is a young lady selling marshmallows.

“Would you guys like to try some Minnesota Marshmallows, you won’t regret it, they’re amazing. What’s that? Marshmallows, they’re amazing. Marshmallows? Yeah, you got to try some, they’re amazing, and you won’t regret it. Try some they’re amazing.”

Yes, that’s the salesperson who is creating a good deal of Buzz at the Home show…she is 11-year-old Lillee Ankarlo and she is a natural.

“You’re probably not going to find a jelly bean marshmallow anywhere else…besides us”

She has all the patter down to a science…she knows just what to say and how to reach each customer in a way that they will buy.

“If you guys are interested in purchasing, I do suggest the variety box you get six of these, any flavor you like, which is 18 marshmallows and a total of $20. Okay, do you want a small pack, 3 for $4, and then we have the bags for $10? I’ll take the variety pack. The variety pack? Okay!

And she remembers to thank all of her prospects and customers.

“Thank you so much for purchasing from Minnesota Marshmallows and have a nice day.”

Minnesota Marshmallow is the brainchild of this woman Amy McMillian. She started making the marshmallows during the Covid lockdown

“Lo and behold, I had a lot of extra time on our hands with Covid, so I hopped into the kitchen and that week I started making ’em, and now we’re 2 1/2 years, almost hitting our three-year anniversary and it’s been a lot of fun.”

And where did she find her all-star salesperson?

“So this s is my finance’s cousin’s daughter. She is outstanding. She absolutely loves the marshmallows and I was like, hey you want to come down to an event with me? I would love to have you at t the booth, and she soaked up anytime I would say something for the first time she would just repeat it. She’s my little auctioneer and I love her at the events. It’s completely special!”

And the business is going well, the marshmallows are available at a number of different stores. And she also does catering, but no, Lillie is not included…she’s Amy’s secret weapon