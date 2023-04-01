Bulldogs Fans Show Pride for UMD Women’s Basketball Team from Duluth

Fox 21's Cam Derr spoke with fans at Tavern on the Hill and 310 Pub, showing their support for the UMD women's basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn.- If you couldn’t make it down to Dallas for the NCAA DII National Championship, no worries, there were plenty of places to catch the game all around the city, where there was no shortage of Bulldogs.

Fox 21’s Cam Derr spoke with fans at Tavern on the Hill and 310 Pub, showing their support for the UMD women’s basketball team.