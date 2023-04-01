Egg-Splosion in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. — It may not look like it, but spring is, officially here and Easter is right around the corner.

Lincoln park hosted a Easter celebration at the Harrison Community Center Saturday.

The Easter event welcomed community members to have fun with games and crafts.

It would have been the 10th year for the event if it had not been for COVID.

Because of the high costs of eggs , wooden eggs were used this year and were decorated.

There was different forms of decorating, from spin art to painting.

There was even games, such as an egg drop contest and a potato sack race.

‘Being able to get out and interact with each other and we’re loving seeing the neighborhood and the city come alive once again, just be able to be special and have a great time together, ” said Leanne Weber, Operations Director.

Lincoln Park also had a “good egg” contest where people and organizations were recognized for their good work in the community.