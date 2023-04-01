Family Free Day at Lake Superior Railroad Museum

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Railroad Museum is celebrating its 50 anniversary this year and to celebrate they re-introduced Family Free Day.

The museum partnered with Every Child Ready Duluth to fill the great hall will vendors, crafts, and even face painting.

The trains and train displays on the lower level were very popular with both the children and their parents.

The free day started in the 70s when the museum first opened, but the tradition had faded away, and now it’s back.

“This place is always busy on the weekends but never like this, it’s fabulous to see all these people, many on them are coming here for the very first time and that’s what makes a free day so exciting is because a lot of these people are going, we never knew this was here,” said Ken Buehler. Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director.

In honor of the museum’s 50th anniversary, there will be events happening throughout the year, the events will include hot stove nights and a gala in the fall.

The museum is also adding new exhibits this year, including updating the platform.

The Lake Superior Railroad Museum is open from 10 to 5 each day.