UMD Women’s Basketball Makes Red Carpet Entrance for Championship Game

UMD and Ashland tip things off at 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

DALLAS, Texas.- Before the UMD women’s basketball team took the floor at American Airlines Center, they walked the red carpet being greeted and cheered on by some of their biggest supporters.

The team would make their way in from the Party Plaza and through a sea of maroon and gold into the center.

