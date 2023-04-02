Striking Bullseye at the 2023 MSAA Indoor Tournament

CARLTON, Minn. — “You get up to the line. Anxiety sets in. You start shaking and you got to overcome those nerves,” said the Intramural President of the Minnesota State Archery Association Paul Parsons. “It’s a very disciplined sport.”

In 1939, the Minnesota State Archery Association started bringing together a strong community of archers. But only the best of the best were shooting today in Carlton, Minn., for the MSAA 2023 Indoor State Tournament.

“This year we had about 599 scores turned in from our regional shoot, which was held back in January/February. And that is basically their invite to this shoot.”

Archers were separated into peer groups, and bow types to ensure everyone is on the same playing field.

Although only the best were competing in this sport, the MSAA says that it’s easy for anyone to start learning the discipline.

“My recommendation would be to reach out to a local pro shop or a local archery club. We have them scatter throughout the whole state of Minnesota,” said Parsons. “There’s hundreds and hundreds of years of experience and knowledge within these clubs and it’s a great place to start.”

On June 10 and 11 the Minnesota State Archery Association will be holding an outdoor competition in Rice, Minn.