Daniel Kelly Visits Superior Ahead Of Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race On Tuesday

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Tuesday is election day in Wisconsin, with the state Supreme Court race as one of the biggest ones on the ballot.

Daniel Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice who is a conservative, visited The Shack in superior on Monday.

Kelly’s talking points focused on preserving constitutional rights and upholding laws the way they are.

He says he’s against judicial activism, when a judge uses their opinions to interpret laws and influence cases.

“The rule of law with respect to the work the court does, really simple,” Kelly said. “We look at the constitution, and we see what you told us what you want the judiciary to do. You told us you don’t want us doing politics on the court. You want different laws? You’ll have that conversation with the legislature.”

Kelly previously served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for four years, from 2016 to 2020.

Right now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4 to 3 conservative majority, and if Kelly wins the breakdown would stay the same.

Janet Protasiewicz is the liberal candidate running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.

On Monday, she was endorsed by the Committee to Protect Health Care for her stance on abortion rights.