Duluth Marshall and St. Scholastica Baseball Team Up to Clear Snow from Wade Stadium

The Saints hope to host their home opener next Wednesday, while the Hilltoppers could be in action as early as Thursday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall and St. Scholastica baseball teams came together over the weekend and decided to do something about the tons of snow that’s gone untouched all winter long. The Hilltoppers and Saints teamed up in an effort to make some progress in clearing off the field at Wade Stadium.

For these teams, it was more than making sure they had a field to play on, it was a chance to come together as a baseball community and make the best of a snowy situation.

“Absolutely trying to force it and trying to partner with Mother Nature to get this thing moving a little bit quicker and if we focus too much on the negatives, that not good for anybody, so we really are turning a negative into a positive here. Trying to have some fun, we got the grills going, got a great community of baseball families and parents here and it’s just special and to us it’s more than baseball and these little moments that we get to see each other is fantastic,” says Marshall head coach Nick Garramone.

Two former Hilltoppers, turned Saints joined in the effort in hopes of getting out on the field they’ve called home their whole lives.

“It’s tough being in the gym for the entirety of the winter and now start of the spring. Obviously, we want to get outside and play at Wade again, it’s a beautiful field. So, just a ton of guys getting together who love baseball trying to build a good field for each other and want to see each other play,” says freshman outfielder at CSS and former Hilltopper Mason Boos.

“You know, having these two teams, as much help as we can get, that means the sooner we can get on the field, which is the best case. It’d be a dream come true to be honest,” says freshman pitcher at CSS and former Hilltopper Ethen Carlson.

