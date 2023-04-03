Minnesota Wilderness to make 8th Robertson Cup Playoff Appearance in a Decade

The Wilderness faces off with the Wisconsin Windigo, Thursday and Friday from Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:15 PM.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness has been a force to be reckoned with in the NAHL, since entering the league a decade ago. The Wilderness have made a run for the Robertson Cup every year, except one since entering the league and this season is no different.

Minnesota was able to clinch a spot in the playoffs, after defeating the Janesville Jets over the weekend. Currently the team sits at second in the Midwest Division, four points behind the Wisconsin Windigo, who the Wilderness will welcome in later this week for their home finale.

Wilderness general manager, Dave Boitz says the game plan for a successful post season run is simple. Stay consistent.

Stay healthy, get the goaltending and play the kind of consistent hockey that we’ve been playing. The teams we’ll be playing, this is a good division. Everybody has good goal tending, everybody’s got good coaches. So, just going to be a matter of us sticking with our game and being able to go out and execute,” says Boitz.

Meanwhile, the players are excited to enter the post season on a hot streak, and for captain Cole Gordon, it’ll be his last chance to win a Robertson Cup before suiting up for Arizona State next season.

“The last few years I’ve been here we’ve been in the playoffs so I think we’re just kind of gearing up for the last two weekends here so, very very pumped. I think obviously every team goes in, wanting to make the playoffs but it’s a little harder than anything and we’re very grateful to be here and sticking to our structure. Obviously coach has a great game plan for every game so it’s been great. Also, the fans do a really good job of cheering us on. So, I think they’ll help us out in the long run,” says Gordon.

