World Of Wheels In Superior Celebrates 15 Years With Current Owner

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s hard to find a lot of roller rinks around here these days… but one is still going strong in the Twin Ports, and they just hit a new milestone.

Opening in 1975, the World of Wheels roller skating rink in Superior has faced many challenges. In 2008, the rink changed owners and in 2020 they had to temporarily close doors due to the pandemic.

But now the World of Wheels is celebrating its 15-year anniversary under its current ownership. FOX21 caught up with one parent that has been going to World of Wheels for 24 years to hear why this place is beloved by so many.

“It’s very important because it gives parents options for different things to do and not just the same old, same old. And there’s not a lot of roller skating rinks around,” said Rebecca Kohn.

Owners tell us that they have big plans in the near future, like replacing the skating floor and adding in some new arcade games. World of Wheels also holds adult skating nights which have been becoming more popular since the pandemic.